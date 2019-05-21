Oran Kearney: St Mirren manager favours one-off play-off final

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Dundee 2-3 St Mirren

Scottish Premiership play-off final first leg: Dundee United v St Mirren Venue: Tannadice Date: Thursday, 23 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney believes there is a "big argument" for the Scottish Premiership play-off final to be a one-off showpiece game.

Kearney's side face Championship side Dundee United in Thursday's first leg at Tannadice, before the return in Paisley three days later.

But the Northern Irishman, whose side finished second bottom of the top tier, would favour a single match.

"There's a big argument for the one-off game in a neutral venue," he said.

Kearney, who managed Coleraine for four years before he took over from Alan Stubbs in September, thinks there is value in having a similar structure to the play-offs in his homeland.

There, the teams from third to sixth play off for the final European place, with third playing sixth and fourth playing fifth, with the teams that finishes higher in the league having home advantage.

"With this [play-off], because it's from two separate leagues yes I think there is an argument - with the amount of games that both teams have played," Kearney said.

"It is what it is and for us now we have to go and make sure we're ready for it."

Kearney watched Dundee United's 3-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the play-off semi-final last Friday.

The sides met in January in the Scottish Cup, with United winning 2-1 in Paisley, but both sides have altered significantly since.

"For me it was more to go and get a look for them and to reaffirm the way that they played, the personnel that they have and to make sure we can do our homework," Kearney said.

"My job being there was not to make grand assumptions or assessments of where they're at as a club, but to merely look at how they perform as a group and pick a few holes."