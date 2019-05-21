Ross County: Michael Gardyne stays on for two more years
Michael Gardyne has signed a new two-year deal with promoted Ross County.
The 33-year-old midfielder scored four goals in 35 appearances this term at the Staggies won the Championship and Challenge Cup.
"I just want to play as much as I can," he said after extending his third spell with the Dingwall club. "This has been one of my favourite years in football.
"We are a team who have been used to doing well so hopefully we can take that into the Premiership."