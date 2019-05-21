Bolton Wanderers' administrators pledge to pay wages due since their arrival

Bolton Wanderers were relegated from the Championship to League One this season after finishing 23rd

Bolton Wanderers' non-playing staff will be paid from when administrators came in on 13 May, but they cannot pay any outstanding wages before their arrival at the club.

Non-playing staff are owed salaries for April, while players and coaches have not received March and April wages.

The club went into administration following a £1.2m unpaid tax bill.

"I understand this has been a period of great uncertainty," joint administrator Paul Appleton said in a statement.

"The loyalty shown has been remarkable and it is clear the football club could not function on a day-to-day basis without the sacrifices they have made.

"On that basis, the administrators undertake to pay wages and holiday pay to all non-playing staff from the time of our appointment.

"The first payment will be this week with staff receiving a week's pay in arrears and a week in advance. They will then be paid on a weekly basis from the administration until such time as a new owner is found whilst funds permit."

Last week, Wanderers set up an emergency food bank with donations from local businesses to help out staff who had not been paid.

The club's Community Trust also received assistance from within the wider football community, including an unnamed Championship club believed to be Preston North End.

"Unfortunately, we cannot pay any wages outstanding from before the date of our appointment," the statement from Appleton of David Rubin & Partners continued.

"There will be an update on the position of all football-related employees in the next few days."