Dane Casper Sloth signs on at Motherwell

Danish international Casper Sloth says Scottish football is the "perfect place" for him after signing a two-year deal with Motherwell.

Sloth, 27, has eight caps for his country and will join the Scottish Premiership side when his deal with Silkeborg expires in June.

A former Leeds United midfielder, he has also spent a year with Aalborg after leaving Elland Road in 2016.

"I have heard a lot about the club and Scottish football," said Sloth.

"It is the perfect place for me to come to play.

"My immediate focus will be on establishing myself in the team and bringing my experience to help the club push higher."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson added: "He has been over to train with us and impressed us not only with his ability on the park, but his desire, his hunger to be here and with a bit of a point to prove.

"He's a very talented, technical footballer and I look forward to working with him, making him even better and watching him shine again.

"We are continuing to work on transfer targets. Our priorities now lie in bringing in forwards."

The Fir Park side have also confirmed that Chris Cadden has been offered a new deal, while Curtis Main is among those to be departing amid speculation he is poised for a move to Aberdeen.