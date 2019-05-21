Will Vaulks: Cardiff City eyeing Rotherham United's Wales midfielder

Will Vaulks spent a spell on loan at non league Workington during his time at Tranmere Rovers

Cardiff City are targeting Rotherham United's Wales midfielder Will Vaulks.

Vaulks recently signed a new one-year deal with the club relegated from the Championship at the end of the regular 2018-19 season.

The 25-year-old started at Tranmere Rovers and had a spell with Falkirk, before joining Rotherham in 2016.

BBC Wales has learned Cardiff have lodged their interest with The Millers, though the Bluebirds are expected to face competition for his signing.

Vaulks was a surprise call up by Wales manager Ryan Giggs to make his debut in the friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago in March and made his competitive bow in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia.

The Wirral-born player with a Welsh mother is an industrious midfield player who possesses an impressive long throw.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is looking to rebuild his midfield following relegation from the Premier League.

Long serving Icelandic midfielder Aron Gunnarsson has left to join Qatar's club in Al Arhaby, while loanees Harry Arter and Victor Camarasa have returned to their parental clubs, Bournemouth and Real Betis, respectively.