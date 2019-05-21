Premier Division: St Patrick's Athletic hold on to secure narrow win over Derry City

Barry McNamee was an early second-half substitute for Derry in the defeat by St Pat's

Derry City missed an opportunity to close the gap on third place in the Premier Division as they lost 1-0 to St Patrick's Athletic in Dublin.

A first-half Kevin Toner header was the difference between the sides in a tight match at Richmond Park.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe came closest to equalising for the Candystripes when he hit the post in the 68th minute.

The Candystripes improved after a poor first-half showing but have now gone five league games without a win.

Ogedi-Uzokwe missed a good opportunity to draw the visitors level seven minutes from time when he failed to hit the target with a header from a fine Ciaran Coll cross.

Declan Devine's side remain in fourth place in the table, while St Pat's move to just one point behind them in fifth.

Toner's goal came while Derry's Greg Sloggett was off the pitch receiving treatment

Toner's goal came from a Mikey Drennan cormer in the 23rd minute when the defender rose unmarked at the back post to plant a header past visiting goalkeeper Peter Cherrie.

There seemed to be confusion in the Derry defence about who should have been picking Toner up, with captain for the night Greg Sloggett off the pitch receiving treatment after an earlier clash of heads.

The goal was no less than the home side deserved, with Drennan, Gary Shaw and Jamie Lennon having efforts on goal as the visitors started sluggishly.

Devine had called for an improvement after last weekend's drab draw away to Sligo Rovers, but they failed to register a shot on target throughout the opening 45 minutes.

Devine was also forced into making a substitution after just 36 minutes when Darren Cole suffered an injury and was replaced by former Brighton defender Josh Kerr.

The visitors produced a significant improvement after the interval, with Ogedi-Uzokwe in particular looking lively up front.

He almost drew his side level in the 68th minute when he ran on to a clever pass by substitute Barry McNamee and his shot beat keeper Brendan Clarke but struck the outside of the post.

He also had a snapshot well saved a few moments before that missed header from full-back Coll's excellent delivery into the box.

Derry's next outing is a North West league derby at home to Finn Harps on Friday, while St Pat's are away to leaders Dundalk.