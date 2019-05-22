Doncaster Rovers: Tommy Rowe, Andy Butler & Danny Andrew offered new deals

Danny Andrew (left) and Andy Butler played 104 games between them this season

Doncaster Rovers have offered new contracts to captain Tommy Rowe and defenders Andy Butler and Danny Andrew.

Andrew, 28, was an ever-present this season while Butler, 35, was first choice centre-back as Rovers made the League One play-off semi-finals.

Rowe has played 144 games since first joining the club on loan in March 2016.

Rovers have released Marko Marosi, Alfie Beestin, Tyler Garratt, Luke McCullough and Liam Mandeville following the end of their contracts.

Manager Grant McCann has also put Will Longbottom and Alex Kiwomya on the transfer list while youngsters AJ Greaves, Branden Horton, Myron Gibbons and Rieves Boocock have signed their first professional deals.