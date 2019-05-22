Daniel James: Manchester United in talks for Swansea City winger

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Daniel James puts Swansea ahead with wonderful solo goal against Brentford

Manchester United are talking to Swansea about Wales winger Daniel James, but a fee is yet to be agreed.

James, 21, has been targeted by a number of Premier League teams.

And United are hopeful of completing a deal for a player given his international debut in November by Old Trafford legend Ryan Giggs.

James came close to joining the Swans' Championship rivals Leeds United in January, but a potential deadline-day move fell through.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting younger players in particular this summer as he looks to improve on a sixth-placed finish last season.

Analysis from BBC Sport Wales football correspondent Rob Phillips:

Dan James' rise has been meteoric - almost as quick as his pace on the pitch.

After a quiet start to Swansea's season, James' form since the turn of the year has been breathtaking for club and country.

His prized asset is searing speed, best used when he cuts in from the flank.

James' length of field dash to score in the FA Cup fifth round tie with Brentford brought him national exposure and he proved a handful to Manchester City in the quarter final, too.

His spectacular strike to win Wales' opening Euro 2020 qualifier with Slovakia added to his burgeoning reputation and impressed manager Ryan Giggs, perhaps no better man to provide a reference to those in charge at Old Trafford.