Macaulay Gillesphey: Carlisle United defender to leave club for 'different kind of challenge'

Gillesphey played 93 times for Carlisle United in three different spells

Defender Macaulay Gillesphey has left Carlisle United after being released from his contract by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old joined the Cumbrians on a permanent deal last summer having spent two seasons on loan from former club Newcastle United.

Gillesphey scored once in 30 appearances this season as Carlisle finished 11th in League Two.

"I'm at a stage and an age where I feel I need a different kind of challenge," he told the club website.