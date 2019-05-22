Marko Marosi: Coventry City agree deal for Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper

Marko Marosi leaves Doncaster Rovers after five seasons at the club

Goalkeeper Marko Marosi has agreed to join Coventry City when his current contract expires at Doncaster Rovers.

The Slovakian, 25, will begin a three-year contract with the Sky Blues in July having made 42 appearances for Rovers this season.

Marosi helped Doncaster reach the League One play-off semi-finals.

"He is a goalkeeper with a strong presence in the box, a good shot-stopper and can also distribute the ball well," said City boss Mark Robins.

"That is vital for the way that we want to play. Marko will be an important part of our squad as we look to push on next season."

