Raphael Varane: France defender to remain with Real Madrid

Raphael Varane made 45 appearances for Real Madrid last season

World Cup-winning centre-back Raphael Varane says he will remain with Real Madrid next season.

The Frenchman, 25, had been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his defence.

Madrid finished third, 19 points behind La Liga title winners Barcelona, but Varane is "convinced" of a recovery.

"I want to remain in Madrid and I'm sure we'll be strong next year," Varane told Spanish newspaper Marca.

"We want to turn the page and come back with something new.

"I'm still young but I think I've reached an age where I can combine youth and experience. I'm hoping that next season you'll see the best Varane yet."

Manchester United midfielder and fellow countryman Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu and Varane says his transfer to the Spanish capital could be a possibility.

"I can't say what we speak about, but he's a great player who could play for Madrid," he added.

"There's a lot of competition here. We'll see where he is in August."