DFB Pokal final: Bayern Munich's Niko Kovac says RB Leipzig are 'worst possible opponents'

Niko Kovac (second right) helped Eintracht Frankfurt win the DFB Pokal last season

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac believes RB Leipzig are the "worst possible opponents" his side could face as they look to win the German Cup for the first time since 2016 on Saturday.

Kovac's men won their seventh straight Bundesliga title last week and will be hoping to complete their 12th double.

"We improved in the course of the competition and are happy to be in the final," said the Bayern coach.

Leipzig, formed in 2009, are appearing in their first DFB Pokal showpiece.

They finished runners-up in their inaugural Bundesliga campaign in 2016-17 and once again sealed a place in the Champions League with a third-place finish this season.

Both league encounters between Bayern and Leipzig were close affairs, ahead of Saturday's final in Berlin. Bayern recorded a 1-0 win at the Allianz Arena but were held to a 0-0 draw at Leipzig.

Their coach Ralf Rangnick said: "We have not glittered in the cup in recent years.

"We want to try reduce the distance between ourselves and Borussia Dortmund and Bayern over the next few years. We are rightly in the final and now have the toughest possible opponent."

Kovac added: "I can only answer Ralf Rangnick: that is the worst possible opponent for us."

The Bayern coach confirmed his goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer will start on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Germany international has been out injured since mid-April after sustaining a calf injury in a Bundesliga game against Fortuna Duesseldorf.

The Bayern number one had hoped to return to the first team two weeks ago, but was still sidelined when they wrapped up the league title.

Neuer said the cup final in Berlin was always "something special".

"The coach knows that I have missed the last few weeks, but we have played some matches in training so I am well prepared," he added.

German forward Leon Goretzka will miss his first cup final because of a muscular problem.