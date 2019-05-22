Sam Allardyce: Teenage centre-back signs for Oxford United

Sam Allardyce is the second defender to join The U's this week after the signing of full-back Kevin Berkoe

Oxford United have signed the grandson of former England manager Sam Allardyce on a one-year contract.

Central-defender Sam, aged 18, was previously part of the youth set-up at both Manchester United and Bury.

"Sam is an 'old school' defender. He reads the game really well and wants to win every ball and every header," U's manager Karl Robinson said.

"I'll come here and give it my all, and am determined to make the most of the opportunity," Allardyce added.

