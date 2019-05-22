Will Nightingale: Defender extends stay at AFC Wimbledon

Will Nightingale
Will Nightingale made his debut in 2015 and has appeared 93 times in all competitions for The Dons

AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale has signed a new contract to extend his stay at his boyhood club.

The centre-back has been at The Dons for fifteen years after joining the club at the age of eight.

"I'm over the moon to sign. I had a couple of other offers but this is where I wanted to be," said the 23-year-old.

AFC Wimbledon finished 20th in League One last season, but stayed in the third tier on goal difference.

