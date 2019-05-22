Mike Phenix: Four-year drugs ban for ex-Southport and Salford player

Mike Phenix was Salford City's top scorer in his first season with the club in 2016-17 as they reached the National League North play-offs

Former Southport player Mike Phenix has been banned from all football and football-related activity for four years after a failed drugs test.

The 30-year-old was sacked by Southport in October after failing an out-of-competition test on 17 September.

Phenix admitted the presence of Oxandrolone, an anabolic steroid, and Benzoylecgonine, which is a metabolite of cocaine, in his sample.

His suspension from football will run until 16 September 2022.

As well as being banned from playing, he is also barred from working in any capacity within the game including coaching, officiating or other off-field activities.

Phenix joined then-National League side AFC Telford United in 2013 before moving to League One side Barnsley for £25,000, but he made just two substitute appearances for the Tykes.

He moved to Macclesfield Town and Southport on loan before agreeing a permanent deal to join Salford City in 2016.

He left Salford last summer after they were promoted to the National League and joined Southport in National League North.