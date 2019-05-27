Petr Cech quiz: Can you name the 12 players to score past keeper in 2004-05?

Petr Cech conceded just 13 times in 35 games during the 2004-05 season to help Chelsea to the Premier League title

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is retiring after the club's Europa League final against his former club Chelsea in Baku on 29 May.

The 37-year-old Czech was instrumental in helping the Blues win a first top-flight title for 50 years in 2004-05, conceding only 13 goals in his debut season in England.

But can you name the 12 players who scored past Cech that year?

You've got three minutes. Good luck!