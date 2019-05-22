Euro 2020 qualifiers: Wales face Ramsey and Ampadu blow

Ethan Ampadu and Aaron Ramsey helped Wales beat Republic of Ireland 4-1 in Ryan Giggs' first competitive game in charge in September, 2018

Wales are set to be without Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu for the Euro 2020 qualifying double header against Croatia and Hungary next month.

Ramsey, who joins Juventus this summer, has not recovered from a hamstring injury he sustained in Arsenal's Europa League victory over Napoli in April.

Ampadu has a back injury suffered as Wales opened their campaign with a 1-0 win against Slovakia on 24 March.

Wales face Croatia in Osijek on 8 June and Hungary in Budapest on 11 June.

Ramsey, capped 58 times, and Ampadu are among the absentees from Giggs' 26-strong squad for a training camp in Portugal.

Seven uncapped players are in Giggs' squad which is also missing Tottenham defender Ben Davies and Liverpool striker Ben Woodburn who could be involved in the Champions League final on Saturday, 1 June.

Derby County's Harry Wilson and Tom Lawrence and Aston Villa's Neil Taylor are also absent because they are taking part in the Championship play-off final on Monday.