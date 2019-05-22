Kieran Tierney fit for Scottish Cup final but then to have hernia operation

Tierney says he is fit to play Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday

Kieran Tierney is fit for the Scottish Cup final, but has confirmed he will miss Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium.

The Celtic full-back is to have a double hernia operation after Saturday's showpiece with Hearts.

It means he will not feature in new Scotland head coach Steve Clarke's first game against Cyprus at Hampden on 8 June, or in Belgium three days later.

"You're frustrated, you want to go and make an impression," Tierney said.

"But I need to think of myself long-term as well and the best thing is to get the operation as soon as I can."

Tierney last played on 4 May as Celtic clinched an eighth-straight Scottish Premiership title with victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

He has made 40 appearances in all competitions for Celtic but barely featured between the middle of December and February due to an injury, originally thought to be to his hip.

"It started off as something else and it led to this, but it's nothing long-term, the operation will fix it and that's the good news," Tierney said.

The left-back's expected recovery time is "three to six weeks", meaning he should be fit to play in Celtic's Champions League qualifiers in early July.

Clarke a 'great appointment'

Scotland lie fifth in Euro 2020 qualifying Group I, having lost to Kazakhstan and beaten San Marino in their opening two matches.

Clarke will name his first squad next week before the next double header.

Though Tierney will now be absent, he says he is looking forward to working with the former Kilmarnock manager.

"The positivity surrounding Steve Clarke and what he's done at Kilmarnock is amazing for the whole country and for him to be the national team manager is only a good thing," he said.

"What he's done is incredible so hopefully it can happen with the national team as well, we can take steps forward and put up more of a fight."