Carlton Morris: Norwich City striker joins Rotherham on season-long loan

Carlton Morris's last competitive appearance came for Shrewsbury against Rotherham in the League One play-off final in May 2018

Rotherham United have signed Norwich striker Carlton Morris on a season-long loan deal for the 2019-20 campaign.

The 23-year-old has also extended his contract with the newly-promoted Premier League Canaries until 2021.

Morris spent time on loan with the Millers in 2017, playing eight times.

He did not play competitively this season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament playing for Shrewsbury in their League One play-off final defeat by Rotherham in May 2018.

"It's a great opportunity for me and I'm just really looking forward to getting started," Morris told the Norwich club website.

"I really enjoyed my time there in 2017 and it's a great club. I get on with the manager [Paul Warne] really well and I know most of the lads so have already built those great relationships.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.