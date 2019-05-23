EFL play-offs: Can you name the teams who have reached the most finals?

Fulham beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the 2018 Championship play-off final but were relegated from the Premier League this season

The English Football League season reaches its thrilling climax over the weekend with the three play-off finals taking place at Wembley.

It all gets under way on Saturday with Newport County playing Tranmere Rovers in the League Two final before Charlton Athletic meet Sunderland in League One on Sunday in a rematch of their memorable 1998 showdown under the old twin towers.

Then, on Monday, Aston Villa face Derby County in the Championship play-off final with the last remaining place in next season's Premier League at stake.

But can you name the 11 clubs who have reached four or more play-off finals across all the EFL divisions since 1990, when the finals became a one-off game?

Test your knowledge with our quiz. You've got five minutes...