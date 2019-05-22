Bury's players issue statement urging chairman Steve Dale to walk away from club

Despite their off-field issues, Bury were promoted to League One this season

Bury's players have issued a statement urging chairman Steve Dale to "walk away" should he receive an offer for the club, newly promoted to League One.

Dale took over the club in December but put the Shakers up for sale in April.

Non-playing staff were finally paid March salaries last week and received 50% of April wages on Monday.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) stepped in to pay 50% of money owed for March and April to Bury's players, who are members.

Dale said in April that Bury's finances were "significantly worse" than first thought, while a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill was adjourned last week to allow the club to be sold.

In the statement, players say they may have to start looking for other clubs as they have not been paid by the club for 12 weeks, while the PFA stepping in to provide some of their wages is "not a long-term solution".

The club's fans have raised "in the region of £900" of shopping vouchers earlier this week to help staff who have not been paid wages as scheduled.

BBC Radio Manchester has contacted the club for comment.