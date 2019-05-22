Referee Craig Thomson retires after 19 years as top official

By Kheredine Idessane

BBC Scotland

Thomson began refereeing in 1988
Craig Thomson has retired after 19 years as one of Scotland's leading referees.

Celtic's win against Hearts last Saturday was his final game after a total of 31 years as an official.

Domestically, Thomson officiated three Scottish Cup finals and four League Cup finals.

"I've enjoyed 19 years as a Category one referee," the 46-year-old told BBC Scotland.

"It's time to let younger refs come through and maybe see if I can reduce my golf handicap."

Thomson was also an elite FIFA official, taking charge of Champions League and international matches, including at the European Championships in 2012.

