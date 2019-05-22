Rudi Garcia to leave as Marseille manager at end of season

Rudi Garcia has won 68 of 141 games as Marseille manager

Rudi Garcia will step down as Marseille manager at the end of the season after failing to claim a European spot.

With one Ligue 1 game left, Marseille lie in sixth position, 11 points adrift of the Champions League places.

Garcia, 55, led the club to the Europa League final last season, where they were beaten by Atletico Madrid.

"If I listened to my character and my determination I would stay, but if I listen to common sense and reason it's best to announce it now," said Garcia.

Marseille finished bottom of their Europa League group this season, claiming just one point from six matches, and suffered an embarrassing defeat in the French Cup against fourth division side Andrezieux.

Former Roma boss Garcia added: "We should have done better. We have a lot of players who were not at their best. The central core is a good representation of success for the future. It did not turn out as we wanted.

"The real big disappointment, and even humiliation, was our elimination against Andrezieux in the Coupe de France."