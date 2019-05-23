Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Alex Dyer, Steve Clarke, Celtic, Mikael Lustig, Rafa Benitez, Rangers, Hearts, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

New Scotland boss Steve Clarke has secured his former Kilmarnock No.2 Alex Dyer as assistant manager for the national team. Dyer will remain with Kilmarnock and work with Clarke part-time. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Scotland No.2 Mark McGhee says the Scottish FA should guarantee Steve Clarke the next four qualifying campaigns to rebuild the national team. (Herald, subscription required)

Malmo have made a move to bring Celtic's Swedish defender Mikael Lustig back to his homeland and are willing to make him one of the country's top earners. (Sun)

Rafa Benitez has re-emerged as bookmakers' favourite for the Celtic job. (Sun)

Celtic have made an approach to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard over 25-year-old midfielder Mark Diemers. (Daily Record)

Rangers are set to sign 19-year-old Sporting Lisbon midfielder Umaro Balde on a two-year deal. (Herald, subscription required)

Gary Naysmith, a Scottish Cup winner with Hearts in 1998, believes the majority of Scottish clubs will be supporting the Tynecastle side in Saturday's Scottish Cup final because the country is fed up of Celtic's domestic dominance. (Scotsman)

Alan Stubbs, sacked by St Mirren after four league games, claims Buddies chairman Gordon Scott and chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick had their "head in the clouds" after they publicly targeted a top-six finish this season. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Borders rugby player Sean Goodfellow has been banned from all sport for four years following an anti-doping rule violation. (Scotsman)