Nations League: Four Wolves players named in Portugal squad

Diogo Jota (left) is yet to make his international debut while Joao Moutinho has won 114 Portugal caps

Four Wolves players have been named in Portugal's 23-man squad for the Nations League finals next month.

Goalkeeper Rui Patricio is joined by midfielders Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho while forward Diogo Jota could be set to win his first cap.

Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva is also named in the squad.

Portugal face Switzerland in the semi-finals on Wednesday, 5 June, with the winners set to play either England or the Netherlands in the final in Porto.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to captain the European champions.

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Beto, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa;

Defenders: Raphael Guerreiro, Mario Rui, Nelson Semedo, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Jose Fonte;

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho, Pizzi, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho;

Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Dyego Sousa, Joao Felix, Goncalo Guedes, Rafa Silva.