Oxford United: Kassam Stadium landlords' winding-up order dismissed

Oxford United moved to the Kassam Stadium in 2001

Oxford United have had a winding-up order served by the landlords of their ground dismissed after settling the reported £204,000 debt.

Firoka - owned by former Oxford United owner and chairman Firoz Kassam - issued the petition in April.

The amount related to unpaid rent and service charges at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford United's financial director Tim Davies says the club will meet with Firoka on Tuesday (28 May) in a bid to "build a better relationship".

League One club Oxford have been served with five winding-up petitions since February 2018, when Thai businessman and former Reading majority shareholder Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth took over.

"All we have ever asked for is a fair rent, including the service charge, for our use of the stadium," Davies said in a club statement.

"We look forward to sitting down with Firoka in the hope that we can hold open, constructive talks to try to find a way that works for both parties."