Gabon name French coach Patrice Neveu

Gabon will be Frenchman Patrice Neveu's fifth national team role in Africa

Gabon have appointed French Patrice Neveu as their national team coach to replace Daniel Cousin.

The Panthers will be Neveu's fifth national team post in Africa after stints with Niger, Guinea, DR Congo and Mauritania.

Neveu has also coached the national teams of Haiti and Laos

The 65-year-old's most recent job was in Guinea with local side Horoya, who he left in March by mutual consent in March.

Cousin's contract with Gabon was not renewed in March after he failed to lead them to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The Gabon Football Federation also named Raphael Nzamba Nzamba as the national team director.

The exact details of the deals signed by both men have not been made public yet.