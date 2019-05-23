Ellie Roebuck: Manchester City Women keeper extends contract by two years

Ellie Roebuck missed out on selection for England's World Cup squad

Manchester City Women and England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has extended her contract with the Women's Super League club for another two years.

The 19-year-old was part of the side that won a domestic double this season with the FA Cup and Continental Cup.

But she missed out on England's World Cup squad this summer despite making her international debut last year.

"It's an exciting time for the club and I'm glad to be a part of it," former Sheffield United player Roebuck said.

Roebuck follows in the footsteps of fellow City shot-stopper Karen Bardsley who extended her contract until 2021 on Wednesday.

