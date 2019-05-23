James Forrest: Celtic winger is Scottish Premiership player of year

James Forrest has scored 22 goals for club and country this season

Celtic winger James Forrest has completed a clean sweep of individual awards by being named Scottish Premiership player of the season.

The 27-year-old also took the PFA Scotland and the Scottish Football Writers' Association prizes this season.

His has scored 22 goals - five for Scotland - to help Celtic move to the brink of the treble treble ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup final meeting with Hearts.

More to follow.