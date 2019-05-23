Women's Premiership: Six-goal Linfield stay top of the table

Linfield's Kirsty McGuinness has scored five goals in her last two matches

Kirsty McGuinness and Megan Bell both scored hat-tricks as Linfield continued their title defence with a six-goal demolition of Comber Rec.

Bell's first-half hat-trick put the champions in control after McGuinness opened the scoring in the third minute.

Tyler Toland got the only goal as Sion Swifts beat Derry City to remain two points behind the league leaders.

Elsewhere, Cliftonville were 4-0 winners against north-Belfast rivals Crusaders at Seaview.

Linfield captain McGuinness missed a second-half penalty but still completed her hat-trick with 10 minutes remaining as the Blues maintained their 100% start to the new season with five wins from five while goalkeeper Lauren Perry has yet to concede.

Swifts moved up to second place with a hard-fought victory at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium as Toland's goal earned the Strabane side a third consecutive win.

Cliftonville were too strong for their hosts Crusaders in their North Belfast derby as Rachel McConnell celebrated her birthday with the opener before Niamh Connolly's goal helped the Reds into a 2-0 lead at the break.

Marissa Callaghan and substitute Carla Devine also scored in the second half as Cliftonville moved to within a point of third-placed Glentoran, who did not play this week.