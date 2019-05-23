Connor Ogilvie: Gillingham sign Tottenham defender on permanent deal

Connor Ogilvie has made 79 appearances in two seasons on loan with Gillingham

Gillingham have signed Tottenham Hotspur defender Connor Ogilvie on a two-year deal.

Ogilvie, 23, has spent the past two seasons on loan at the Gills having also had two spells with Stevenage.

He becomes Steve Evans' first signing since taking over as manager at the Priestfield Stadium earlier this week.

Ogilvie did not make a first-team appearance for Spurs having come through their academy but he has played more than 100 Football League games.

Gillingham have not disclosed whether they paid a fee for Ogilvie, whose Spurs contract was set to end this summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.