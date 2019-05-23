Jacob Brown: Barnsley forward extends contract with promoted League One side

Jacob Brown
Jacob Brown won the EFL's Young Player of the Month Award for January

Barnsley forward Jacob Brown has extended his contract until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Brown, 21, scored eight goals in 32 league games as the Tykes won promotion to the Championship.

"It's a great feeling, knowing that the club are showing faith in me," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"At the start of the season I was never expecting to play as many games as I did or score and assist as many goals as I did. I want to kick on now."

