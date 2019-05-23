Hearts v Celtic: My players can be 'legends', says Craig Levein

Kyle Lafferty's goal gave Hearts a 1-0 league victory over Celtic at the start of the season

Hearts manager Craig Levein is convinced his team can ruin Celtic's treble treble bid on Saturday and claim their own "single single".

The sides meet in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden with Celtic chasing a ninth successive trophy.

Levein is taking confidence from the return of key players from injury and his side's early-season league win over Celtic.

"We've got a big occasion in us, I'm certain of that." he said.

"I'm not thinking about Celtic getting their treble treble, I'm thinking about our players becoming heroes and legends."

Peter Haring declared himself fit this week despite a groin injury keeping him out since last month's semi-final. Fellow midfielders Arnaud Djoum and Harry Cochrane as well as striker Uche Ikpeazu were all doubts but are set to be ready for the showpiece.

"The good news is most of our injuries have cleared up. Getting those players back makes me feel better," Levein added. "There's no room for nerves, the overriding feeling is excitement."

Hearts edged out Celtic 1-0 in the second league game of the season but have lost the following four meetings, including a 3-0 defeat in the League Cup semi-final.

The Tynecastle team faltered in the second half of the campaign and took just one point from their final seven league matches to finish sixth after topping the Premiership table until mid-October.

Levein, though, isn't worried by the slump as he tries to win the first trophy of his career.

"That actually gives me hope in this situation because I don't feel our run of form has any bearing whatsoever on how we will do on Saturday," he said.

"It gives me great hope that as we've beaten Celtic already we can do it again. We stopped Celtic's long run of unbeaten matches (last season), there's something in there to help us stop them winning the trophy this weekend."