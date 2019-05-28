Newport County release Andrew Crofts, Tyler Forbes and Will Randall

From the section

Andrew Crofts has won 29 caps for Wales since making his debut against Azerbaijan in 2005

Wales midfielder Andrew Crofts has been released by Newport County along with Tyler Forbes and Will Randall.

Crofts, 34, joined County on a one-year deal in June 2018 but was restricted to 12 appearances last season due to injury.

Newport confirmed they were in talks with several out of contract players.

Joe Day, Dan Butler, Mickey Demetriou, Mark O'Brien, Josh Sheehan, Matt Dolan and Joss Labadie are all out of contract.

Manager Michael Flynn concedes some key players will leave after the club missed out on promotion to League One.

Newport lost to Tranmere Rovers in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

Regan Poole, Tyreeq Bakinson and Harry McKirdy have returned to their parent clubs after loan spells at Rodney Parade.

Newport have also released apprentices Liam Bishop, Callum Beckett, Tom Hillman, Owen Taylor and Lucas Murray.

Former Wales defender David Pipe had already announced his intention to retire at the end of the season.