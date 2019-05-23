Derry City striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe says players are 'embracing' fixture schedule

Ogedi-Uzokwe hit the post in Derry's 1-0 defeat by St Pat's

Derry City striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe has insisted he and his teammates are happy with the volume of matches they are facing.

The Candystripes host Finn Harps on Friday night, three days after losing to St Patrick's Athletic in Dublin.

When Derry meet Finn Harps again in the League Cup on Monday it will be their fourth game in 10 matches, but Ogedi-Uzokwe believes the players can cope.

"We're looking forward to the next game and embracing it," he said.

"We're a fit squad and taking as it comes. We're very happy to have another game on Friday rather than waiting until next week to bounce back from the St Pat's defeat."

Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Richmond Park meant the Candystripes have gone five Premier Division games without a win.

Ogedi-Uzokwe missed two good chances to equalise in the second half but, while he admitted he is frustrated at his lack of goals recently, he insisted the players are still confident.

"It's obviously very frustrating for a striker, but I'm just looking forward to the next game and hopefully I can get a few goals in that," he added.

"The morale within the dressing room is very good - we know we are a lot better than we are showing, so things are still very positive."

Derry boss Declan Devine says they must start converting more of their chances

While Derry's recent fixture schedule has been busy, they now look set to go six weeks without playing a league match at their Brandywell stadium after Monday's night's cup tie.

Call-ups to the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad for the upcoming Toulon Tournament will see a number of Premier Division matches postponed, a situation which Derry boss Declan Devine has criticised strongly.

"It's absolute madness - where are the gates going to come from? How are we going to survive?" he said.

"Six weeks without a home game is just not on after fans were paying every two or three days to come and support us.

"We will see where it takes us, but in my opinion it's just ludicrous."

Derry remain in fourth place in the Premier Division table, one-point ahead of St Pat's in fifth and four points behind fourth-placed Bohemians.