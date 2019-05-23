Wayne Routledge re-signs for Swansea City

Wayne Routledge counts Cardiff City among his former clubs

Wayne Routledge will play for Swansea City after all in 2019-20 after signing a new deal on reduced wages.

The 34-year-old had been technically club-less after being released last weekend along with Wilfried Bony.

But that was done with the intention of re-signing the former Crystal Palace winger to a new one-year deal.

Routledge waived a clause that would have triggered a contract renewal last season with talks put on hold until the end of the campaign.

Chairman Trevor Birch says Routledge could also have a role at the club after his playing days.

It comes after Swans stalwart Leon Britton was appointed football advisor to the board this week.

Birch praised Routledge, saying: "He's an incredibly bright young man who really has a great future and will be a great asset to us next year with the younger players and his influence in the dressing room.

"He has a great future ahead of him and a bigger role than just being a senior player at the club, I rate him that highly."

'Big commitment'

Routledge is the club's longest-serving current player having made 260 appearances following an August, 2011 move from Newcastle.

Last season he waived a clause in his contract that would have triggered an extension in the knowledge the club could not afford to honour that agreement.

"It was a big commitment because it's a short career and you have to maximise your revenue and I'm sure he could have earned more money by going elsewhere," added Birch.

"Thankfully has decided he loves the club and sees what we're trying to do."