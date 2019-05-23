Pep Guardiola to Juventus: Man City manager rumours 'ridiculous' - board member Alberto Galassi

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have collected 198 league points over the past two Premier League seasons

Reports that Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City to manage Juventus are "ridiculous", says the English club's board member Alberto Galassi.

Guardiola led City to an unprecedented domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season.

Several Italian media outlets have reported that the Spaniard will replace Massimilano Allegri, who is leaving Juve at the end of this campaign.

"This rumour is unfounded," Galassi told Sky Italia.

Guardiola signed an extension to his deal with the Premier League club last year and is contracted at Etihad Stadium until 2021.

In March, when rumours about him joining the Italian champions - who have won the past eight Serie A titles - were also circulating, Guardiola said he would stay at City for at least the remainder of his contract, unless he was sacked.

AGI Sport in Italy reported that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss, 48, has agreed a four-year deal with Juventus, with a salary of £21m per season.

They also said the official signing would take place on 4 June, with the presentation at Allianz Stadium in Turin on 14 June.

Galassi added: "A club like Juventus would not have allowed such news to come out like this. Manchester City could not have been left out without knowing and being advised.

"It is unbelievable that the media pursue these kind of rumours. This is ridiculous. Guardiola wants to stay.

"He is a great professional and he can't believe his words are not listened to. He does not want to leave. Therefore, the problem does not exist because the whole matter does not exist."

Galassi also said he has spoken to Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved on Thursday.

"I have known him for a very long time," said Galassi. "We laughed at these rumours, and we realised that this whole issue had become ridiculous."