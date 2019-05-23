FA Cup to be shown exclusively on free-to-air television from 2021 on BBC and ITV

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Man City 6-0 Watford

The FA Cup will be shown exclusively on free-to-air television from the 2021 after ITV joined the BBC in winning rights to broadcast the competition.

The four-year deal means ITV will replace BT Sport in sharing rights with the BBC from the 2021-22 season.

ITV will show more than 20 matches a season and the deal also includes live coverage of the Community Shield.

In March, the BBC announced a new four-year deal with the Football Association to show the FA Cup until 2025.

Up to 18 fixtures a season will be televised by BBC Sport plus highlights and online clips.

The BBC will have first and fourth picks of matches in the first, third and fifth rounds as well first pick of the semi-finals, with ITV having the first and fourth picks in the second and fourth rounds plus the quarter-finals.