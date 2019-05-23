Premier League: Liverpool top earnings list ahead of champions Man City

Liverpool and Manchester City players
Liverpool came agonisingly close to winning their first league title since 1990

Liverpool earned over £152m from the Premier League this season, £1.44m more than champions Manchester City, after featuring in the most live UK TV games.

The Reds, who finished runners-up last season with a record tally of 97 points, were on Sky Sports or BT Sport 29 times, three more than City.

Pep Guardiola's side earned £38.4m for finishing top, almost £2m more than Jurgen Klopp's men.

Relegated Huddersfield received £96.6m after finishing bottom.

All 20 clubs received an equal share of around £34.4m, as well as getting £43.2m each for international TV and a further £5m in central commercial revenue.

2018-19 Premier League payments to clubs
Live gamesTotal payments (£)
Manchester City26150,986,355
Liverpool29152,425,146
Chelsea25146,030,216
Tottenham26145,230,801
Arsenal25142,193,180
Manchester United27142,512,868
Wolves15127,165,114
Everton18128,603,905
Leicester15123,328,078
West Ham16122,528,663
Watford10113,895,527
Crystal Palace12114,215,215
Newcastle19120,130,418
Bournemouth10108,139,973
Burnley11107,340,558
Southampton10104,302,937
Brighton13105,741,728
Cardiff12102,704,107
Fulham13101,904,692
Huddersfield1096,628,865

Top Stories