Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Hibernian, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom is among the favourites for the Middlesbrough job. (Scotsman)

Rangers target George Edmundson has turned down a new deal at Oldham, the defender having been the subject of an unsuccessful bid by the Ibrox club earlier this week. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon does not believe Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Hearts will have a bearing on his future with the club. (Herald - subscription required)

Lennon could be abroad on holiday when his fate at Celtic Park is decided. (Times - subscription required)

Mikael Lustig is expected to leave Celtic to join Malmo this summer after seven-and-a-half years in Glasgow. (Scotsman)

Kilmarnock will look to sell their Scotland international full-back Stephen O'Donnell this summer, with the 27-year-old out of contract a year from now, and Celtic could be interested. (Sun)

Roberto Di Matteo, who won the Champions League as Chelsea boss, is joint favourite to take over from Steve Clarke at Kilmarnock. (Sun)

St Johnstone defender Jason Kerr fears his chances of a Scotland call-up have been tarnished by his performances against Kilmarnock during new national boss Clarke's spell at Rugby Park. Kerr has been sent off twice against Killie over the past 14 months. (Sun)

Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson will be "absolutely amazed" if Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is not named in Clarke's squad for the upcoming games against Cyprus and Belgium. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen want to sign James Wilson on a permanent contract, having had the Manchester United striker on loan this season. (Daily Express)

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson says the pressure is on St Mirren in Sunday's Scottish Premiership play-off final return leg in Paisley following Thursday's 0-0 draw at Tannadice. (Herald - subscription required)