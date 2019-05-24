Mark Beevers: Peterborough United sign centre-back after release by Bolton

Mark Beevers made 34 appearances for Bolton this season

Mark Beevers will join Peterborough United on a free transfer from Bolton Wanderers on a three-year deal.

Centre-back Beevers, 29, will move to London Road from 1 July after three seasons with the Trotters.

"I spoke to the manager a few times, he told me the plans on and off the field and it was very attractive to me," Beevers said after accepting the offer.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall player Beevers has made more than 400 English Football League appearances.

