2019 Women's World Cup: Cameroon finalise squad for France

Gaelle Enganamouit is among those called up to the Indomitable Lionesses World Cup squad

Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa has named his women's World Cup squad with experienced attacker Gaelle Enganamouit called up for France 2019 despite doubts over her fitness.

Enganamouit, who turns 27 on 9 June, has been without a club since leaving Spanish top tier side Malaga in April.

The former African women's player of the year only joined up with the Indomitable Lionesses in Spain a few days ago, having missed all of Cameroon's previous training gatherings.

Enganamouit gained global recognition during the 2015 World Cup in Canada with her stellar performances that included a hat-trick against Ecuador in the group stages.

"Gaelle is one of our best players for the past four years. She has experience and can always spring a surprise. We think she will be an asset for us," coach Djeumfa told BBC Sport.

"We are going with only the best players because we want to go as far as possible."

Veteran striker Madeleine Ngono Mani, who first played for Cameroon in 2002, is also in the squad.

The 35-year-old, who is the Indomitable Lionesses' leading scorer, will provide much-needed experience alongside skipper Christine Manie and midfielder Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouck.

There is also room for 18-year-old teenage sensation Takounda Alexandre who scored 32 goals last season in Cameroon's domestic league for Éclair of Sa'a.

Takounda leads a cast of eight home-based players retained by coach Djeumfa for this year's global showpiece event.

Defender Estelle Johnson, who recently pledged her allegiance to Cameroon, as well as striker Michaela Abam will feature at a World Cup for the first time.

Coach Djeumfa, who is determined to get the team to the quarter-finals, has kept faith with attacking duo Nchout Njoya Ajara and Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene.

However, there is disappointment for Cameroon's under-20 attacker Mpeh Bisong Christina. She has been left out as has Montpellier defender Easther Mayi Kith.

22-year-old Kith, who had previously played for Canada's under-17 team, recently switched allegiance to Cameroon but will sit out the World Cup.

Another notable absentee is Amed Sport forward Ada Jacquette.

Cameroon, who beat Levante 4-0 on Thursday, will continue their preparations in Spain with friendlies against local outfits Murcia and Alhama.

The Indomitable Lionesses are pitted against Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand in Group E of the France World Cup which kicks off on 7 June.

Cameroon squad for Women's World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Annette Ngo Ndom (FAP Amazone, Cameroon), Marthe Omgmaham (Awa FC,Cameroon), Mambingo Mambingo Isabelle (Sunshine Queens, Nigeria)

Defenders: Christine Manie (AS Lorraine, France), Marie Awona (Dijon, France), Augustine Edjangue Siliki (Arna Bjornar, Norway), Claudine Meffometou Tcheno (Guingamp, France), Yvonne Leuko (Strasbourg, France), Estelle Laura Johnson (Sky Blue,USA), Ysis Sonkeng (Amazone Fap, Cameroon)

Midfielders: Raissa Feudjio (Tenerife, Spain), Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck (Amazone Fap, Cameroon), Grace Ngock Yango (Saint Malo, France), Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Nancy, France), Therese Abena (Louves Minproff), Charlene Meyong Menene (Louves Minproff, Cameroon)

Forwards: Madelaine Ngono Mani (Ambily, France), Gaelle Enganamouit , Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Michaela Abam (Paris FC, France), Nchout Njoya Ajara (Valerenga, Norway), Michelle Akaba (Amazones Fap, Cameroon), Takounda Engolo Alexandra (Éclair Filles, Cameroon)