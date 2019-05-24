Andy Butler: Defender set to leave Doncaster Rovers after rejecting contract

Andy Butler will not remain with Doncaster Rovers after his contract ends in June

Defender Andy Butler has rejected Doncaster Rovers' contract offer and will leave the League One club.

The centre-back had been offered a one-year deal with the option of a future coaching role but turned it down, boss Grant McCann told BBC Radio Sheffield.

The 35-year-old initially joined on loan from Sheffield United in 2014 and signed permanently the following year.

McCann said former Walsall captain Butler wanted to play for longer and "has an option somewhere else".

Doncaster-born Butler has made 222 appearances for his hometown club and scored 17 goals.

Meanwhile, McCann said that captain Tommy Rowe could also be leaving the Keepmoat Stadium.

Rowe, 30, has also been offered a new deal but McCann said: "I don't think it's going to be feasible. We are looking at other players in that position."