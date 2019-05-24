Nesta Guinness-Walker: AFC Wimbledon sign left-back from Metropolitan Police

AFC Wimbledon narrowly avoided relegation from League One after finishing 20th this season

AFC Wimbledon have signed left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker from Southern Premier League club Metropolitan Police following a trial.

The 19-year-old spent time as a youth with Chelsea and Tottenham before joining The Met where he made 15 appearances for the club last season.

"It's every young boy's dream to come and join this club, to be a part of it," he told the club's website.

"It's a great feeling for me to be able to say that I've officially done it."

