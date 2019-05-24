Gateshead: Club suspended from National League after 'multiple breaches' of financial rules

Gateshead have played at the International Stadium for the past 46 years

Gateshead have been suspended from the National League meaning they are likely to drop two divisions.

The fifth-tier club has breached the league's rules on financial reporting and permitted loans, as well as defaulting on football creditors.

At a disciplinary hearing The Heed were found guilty of failing to obtain security of tenure over its ground.

The club has also been fined £3,500 and docked nine points from this season.

Their ban from the National League means they are not allowed to play in the tier below - National League North - so would have to drop to the Northern Premier League in 2019-20.

It is not yet clear how the league will be re-organised, although Gateshead can appeal to the Football Association over the suspension.

BBC Newcastle reports that a takeover of the club by supporters from owner Dr Ranjan Varghese had been agreed this week, but is not yet complete.

Dr Varghese had said in March that he had agreed a deal to sell the club to former Rochdale chairman Chris Dunphy, but no further progress was made.

In a season of turmoil off the field, Steve Watson resigned as manager in January to take over at York City, while his successor Ben Clark was sacked at the end of a campaign in which they finished ninth.

Gateshead's nine-point deduction for this season sees them drop from ninth place to 17th

They were also evicted from the International Stadium, which they lease form Gateshead Council, although they were allowed to play out the season at their ground.

The Heed currently have one player left contracted, Scott Barrow, but he will leave when his deal expires next month.

Players had seen their wages paid late and one member of staff claims she was sacked by Dr Varghese by text message.

Fans group Gateshead Soul, who helped pay for food and transport for unpaid players, still hope they can rescue the club and run it on a fan-owned model.