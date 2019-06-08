Women's World Cup: Pick your England and Scotland XIs for opener

Fifa Women's World Cup Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV and Red Button, Radio 5 Live & Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website & App

England and Scotland meet in their Women's World Cup opener in Nice on Sunday.

Who would you select in both sides' starting XI? Have a go here and share your selection on social media.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.