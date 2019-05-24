Frank Lampard will always be linked with Chelsea, says Derby owner Mel Morris

Frank Lampard's Derby County face Aston Villa in Monday's Championship play-off final

Derby County owner Mel Morris says it is inevitable that Rams boss Frank Lampard will be linked with the Chelsea job amid constant speculation Blues manager Maurizio Sarri faces the sack.

Lampard, 40, played 649 games during 13 years at Stamford Bridge and has taken Derby to the Championship play-off final in his first season as a boss.

Sarri was also appointed last summer and has two years left on his contract.

"Frank's always going to be linked with Chelsea," Morris told BBC Radio Derby.

"Is anyone surprised that lots of people would be interested in him given what he has achieved this season?

"His style of football has been fantastic."

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Europa League final in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, while Derby meet Aston Villa two days before in the promotion play-offs at Wembley.

"Right now, Chelsea have got a massive game coming up next week, we've got a massive game coming up and I can guarantee that no one wants any focus on anything other than those two games," Morris added.

"For Frank he should view it as a compliment that he is being connected with that opportunity, but he always will be."