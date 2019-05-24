Fifa bans former South Sudan FA president Chabur Goc Alei for 10 years

Fifa has banned former South Sudan FA president Chabur Goc Alei from all football-related activities for 10 years

Former South Sudan FA president Chabur Goc Alei has been banned from all football-related activities for 10 years for misappropriation of funds and bribery, Fifa said on Friday.

Along with the ban, which comes into immediate effect, Alei was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs (US$499,000).

Fifa said in a statement that Chabour Goc Alei had been found "guilty of having misappropriated Fifa funds, as well as having offered gifts or benefits, in violation of the Fifa Code of Ethics."

Alei is also a former Fifa standing committee member.

The sport's world body says the ruling by the adjudicatory chamber of the independent ethics committee "was related to the misappropriation of Fifa Financial Assistance Programme and Fifa Goal Programme funds received by SSFA during the 2014 and 2015 period, and to payments made to football officials and other individuals."

Fifa confirmed the decision "was notified to Mr Alei today, the date on which the ban comes into force."