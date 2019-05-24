Leon Britton: Style is key for next Swansea City boss

Leon Britton spent almost all of his 16-year playing career at Swansea City

Leon Britton says playing style will be key in Swansea City's search for a new manager.

Former midfielder Britton and fellow club legend Alan Curtis are to help chairman Trevor Birch choose Swansea's next boss.

The Championship club have received numerous applications since Graham Potter left for Brighton.

"We want someone to come in who can carry on the good work Graham did," Britton explained.

"We have spoken many times about our style of football. Graham worked hard to bring that back last season and it was good to watch.

"It was the first season in many where you'd come away saying: 'I can see what we're doing - we have young players and we are bringing the style back'.

"It's disappointing to lose Graham because he was the one who started to get us back on track, but we understand he's gone to the Premier League and you don't know when the opportunity will come again."

Swansea Under-23s coach Cameron Toshack is the bookmakers' favourite for the manager's job and will be considered alongside a number of other candidates.

Potter left Swansea after less than a year in charge thanks in part to the club's ongoing financial problems.

Birch has conceded more players will move on this summer as Swansea look to balance the books following relegation from the Premier League 12 months ago, but Britton feels they an attractive proposition for potential managers.

"We know the issues at the football club, but look at the stadium and the facilities we have got - I still think it's a really good place to come and manage," he added.

"It was great to see the young players coming through last season. The squad is in a good position.

"We need to put a structure in place that the manager comes and works with. Hopefully it will be a really good environment."

Britton retired in 2018 having played more than 500 games for Swansea and spent last season as a club ambassador.

He was appointed football advisor to the board this week by Birch, who was the chief executive at Sheffield United during Britton's brief spell playing for the Blades almost a decade ago.

"I have kept in contact with Trevor over the years. When he offered me the opportunity to come and work with him, I knew it was one I wouldn't be turning down," Britton added.

Trevor Birch arrived at Swansea City in April following the resignation of long-time chairman Huw Jenkins

"My role is to help in all aspects of the club. At the moment we are in the process of trying to find a manager - interviewing and appointing someone.

"With recruitment, we have a lack of structure at the moment and we want to try to put that right.

"Obviously I know the club well. I know how it was run when we were successful and also what it was like when things did not go so well."

Britton says his phone has been "ringing hot" since he took up his new post with Swansea also on the lookout for summer signings.

"I am sure we are going to be adding to the squad," Britton said.

"We have already looked at and what we think we might need.

"If we lose a couple of players as well, we will have to bring some more in.

"I have already spoken with Trevor and Curt [club president Alan Curtis] about where we could do with strengthening and the balance of the squad."