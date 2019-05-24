Brad Halliday: Doncaster Rovers sign Cambridge defender on two-year deal

Brad Halliday started his career with Middlesbrough

Doncaster Rovers have signed Cambridge United defender Brad Halliday on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old made 111 league appearances for the League Two side after joining from Middlesbrough in August 2016.

He told the club website: "I'm delighted to get it done early in the summer, I'm really looking forward to getting started.

"The main thing for me was getting the deal signed and being able to relax."

